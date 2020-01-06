ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Queues expected at Narva border checkpoint after holiday tourist surge

Narva border checkpoint.
Narva border checkpoint. Source: PPA Ida prefektuur
The Police and Border Guard (PPA) are warning travelers crossing the border from Russia in Narva to register in advance to avoid long queues after an increase of New Year's tourists.

The Eastern Prefecture wrote on social media: "While approximately 12,000 people cross the border daily in Narva, on January 3 alone, 22,755 people crossed the border. That's almost 4,000 more than on January 3 last year. Soon people who come to Estonia to celebrate the holidays will come back."

The police said border officials are prepared for such situations and are doing their best, but when there are so many tourists, queues are unavoidable.

The Eastern Prefecture advises border crossers to visit eestipiir.ee and to make an appointment. It is also recommends tourists to use the Luhamaa or Koidula border checkpoints, if possible, instead.

"If you have foreign visitors who intend to cross the external border, ask them to book the border crossing early and remind them that going through the waiting area is mandatory when leaving Estonia," the Eastern Prefecture advises.

Editor: Helen Wright

narva
