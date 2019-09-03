Statistics: 232,000 tourist trips to Russia from Estonia in 2019 first half

A total of 232,000 tourist visits were made to the Russian Federation from Estonia in the first half of 2019, according to Russian tourism agency TurStat, a 9 percent rise year-on-year (y-o-y).

The figure makes Estonia the ninth most significant country for tourism to Russia, BNS reports.

The report did not specify the nature of tourism engaged in, though the statistics reportedly concern numbers of visits, rather than individuals. Estonia has a population of around 1.3 million, over 300,000 of whom are Russian-speakers.

Nearly all the top 10 countries supplying tourists to Russia were countries which border it, with Ukraine in the number one spot (3.4 million visits) and Finland in fourth (430,000 visits). One exception to that is Germany, with 270,000 tourist visits.

