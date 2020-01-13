ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Increase of tourists from Russia in 2019

Moscow - Tallinn train.
Moscow - Tallinn train. Source: ERR
Trains on the Moscow-Tallinn route carried more than 111,000 passengers last year, an increase of 4 percent compared to 2018.

In total 14,300 used the route during December 2019, which is 2,300 more than in 2018. This is an increase of approximately 19 percent.

Chairman of the board of Eesti Raudtee Eric Laidwee said: "The continued growth of interest from Russian tourists is very positive from an economic point of view. A study by the Enterprise Estonia (EAS) two years ago showed that a Russian tourist arriving by train spends over €300 on average in Tallinn."

The number of train passengers on the Tallinn-Moscow route has been growing over the last few years.

Editor: Helen Wright

