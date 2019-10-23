Ida-Viru County tourism increases to summer 2019

Quoting government statistics agency Statistics Estonia, over 90,000 local and foreign tourists stayed overnight in accommodation establishments in the region, close to 5,000 more than the same period in 2018.

The rise of foreign tourists to Ida-Viru County was even higher, at over 20 percent y-o-y, in summer 2019, though domestic tourism fell slightly, by 1 percent, over the same period.

The bulk of those foreign tourists visiting Ida Viru County in summer were citizens of the Russian Federation, which taken in isolation saw a 14 percent rise y-o-y, it is reported.

