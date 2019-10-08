Statistics: Finnish tourists increased in August

In August there was an increase of Finnish tourists visiting Estonia for the second month in a row, and a general increase of tourists staying in accommodation in Estonia.

Newly released figures from Statistics Estonia show that In August 488,000 tourists stayed in accommodation establishments in the country - a 9 percent increase on August 2018. Visitors from abroad numbered 286,000 while 202,000 were domestic tourists. In total this is 541,000 nights.

In total 29 percent of the accommodated foreign tourists came from Finland, 11 percent from Germany, 9 percent from Russia, and 8 percent from Latvia.

The number of tourists from Finland, which had decreased in previous months, increased for the second consecutive month by 4 percent. Tourists came mostly from European countries, as well as from the USA and Asia.

The majority, 65 percent, stayed in Harju country while 11 percent stayed in accommodation establishments in Pärnu county and 8 percent in Tartu county.

The number of domestic tourists in accommodation establishments increased 9% compared to August 2018. About a fifth of the accommodated domestic tourists stayed in Harju county, 15 percent in Pärnu county and 11 percent in Ida-Viru County and 9 percent in Tartu county.

The average cost of a night in Harju county was €48, in Pärnu county and Tartu counties €37, and in Ida-Viru county €32.

