September accommodated tourist numbers up on year

Economy
ERR News
Hotel room. Photo is illusrative. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Wednesday, a total of 295,000 tourists, 64 percent of which were foreign and 36 percent of which were domestic tourists, stayed at Estonian accommodation establishments in Estonia in September.

In September, a total of 190,000 foreign tourists used the services of accommodation establishments, where they spent a total of 368,000 nights. Compared to the previous year, the number of foreign tourists increased by 7 percent, while the number of overnight stays by foreign tourists increased by 5 percent. 31 percent of foreign tourists came from Finland, 9 percent each from Germany and Russia, and 7 percent from Latvia.

67 percent of foreign tourists came to Estonia on vacation, 26 percent were traveling for business and the rest had some other reason for visiting. 73 percent of foreign tourists stayed in Harju County, most of whom stayed in Tallinn. Another 9 percent of foreign tourists stayed in the accommodation establishments of Pärnu County and 6 percent in Tartu County.

A total of 105,000 domestic tourists also stayed in Estonia's accommodation establishments, up 7 percent on year. Domestic tourists spent 176,000 nights in accommodation establishments — an increase of 6 percent on year. 60 percent of domestic tourists were on vacation and 28 percent traveling for business. 26 percent of domestic tourists stayed in Harju County, 14 percent in Tartu County, 13 percent in Pärnu County and 11 percent in Ida-Viru County.

In September 2019, a total of 1,177 accommodation establishments offered 22,000 rooms and 53,000 bed places with an occupancy rate of 46 percent and 34 percent, respectively.

The average cost of a guest night at an accommodation establishment remained steady on year at €40. The average cost stood at €47 in Harju County, €39 in Tartu County, €32 in Pärnu County and €31 in Ida-Viru County.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

