March accommodated tourist numbers down 3 percent on year

Economy
ERR News
A suite in Tartu's Hotell London.
A suite in Tartu's Hotell London. Source: (Sille Annuk/Postimees/Scanpix)
According to information published by Statistics Estonia on Tuesday, a total of 233,000 foreign and domestic tourists stayed at Estonia's accommodation establishments in March, 3 percent fewer than in March 2018. This March, the number of foreign tourists accommodated in Estonia decreased, while the number of domestic tourists increased.

This March, 124,000 foreign tourists in total used the services of Estonia's accommodation establishments, 7 percent less than during the same month last year. Foreign tourists also spent a total of 246,00 nights at the country's accommodation establishments, 5 percent fewer than in March 2018.

Foreign tourists accounted for 53 percent of all accommodated tourists. 37 percent of foreign tourists came from Finland, 16 percent from Russia and 12 percent from Latvia. Compared with the same month last year, the number of tourists from Finland decreased by one fifth and the number of tourists from Russia by 6 percent, while the number of tourists visiting from Latvia increased by 5 percent. More tourists also arrived from Lithuania, Germany and the U.K. as well.

Of accommodated tourists, 64 percent traveled to Estonia on vacation, 29 percent were traveling for business and the rest had some other reason for visiting. 70 percent of accommodated foreign tourists stayed in the capital city of Tallinn.

This March, a total of 109,000 domestic tourists stayed at Estonia's accommodation establishments, 2 percent more than in March 2018. The total number of nights spent at accommodation establishments, meanwhile, decreased slightly.

62 percent of domestic tourists were on vacation, while another 23 percent were traveling for business. 28 percent of accommodated domestic tourists stayed at accommodation establishments in Harju County, including Tallinn, while 17 percent stayed in Pärnu County, 15 percent in Tartu County and 10 percent in Ida-Viru County.

988 accommodation establishments offered services for tourists across Estonia in March, including 20,000 rooms and 46,000 at occupancy rates of 39 and 30 percent, respectively.

The average cost of a guest night was 36 euros, up one euro on year. The average cost of a guest night in Harju County was 41 euros; in Tartu County, 36 eurs; and in Pärnu County, 28 euros.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

