November accommodated tourists down 1% on year

According to information released by Statistics Estonia on Wednesday, a total of 235,000 foreign and domestic tourists stayed at Estonian accommodation establishments last November, 1% fewer than in November 2017. On year, the number of foreign tourists decreased, while the number of domestic tourists increased.

Last November, a total of 129,000 foreign tourists stayed at Estonian accommodation establishments, 7% fewer than in November 2017. 83,000, or 64%, of these foreign tourists arrived in Estonia from Finland, Russia and Latvia. On year, the number of tourists arriving from Latvia, Finland and Russia decreased by 8%, 13% and 5%, respectively. Fewer tourists came from several other European countries as well, including Sweden, Norway, Poland, France and Germany. At the same time, however, the number of tourists from China increased by one fifth.

73% of foreign tourists stayed at accommodation establishments in Tallinn, while 8% stayed in Pärnu and 6% each in Tartu and Ida-Viru County. 60% of foreign tourists were on holiday, while 31% were travelling for business.

Last November, a total of 106,000 domestic tourists stayed at Estonian accommodation establishments, 9% more than in November 2017. 57% of domestic tourists were on holiday, while 30% were travelling for business. 29% of accommodated domestic tourists stayed at accommodation establishments in Harju County, while 16% stayed in Tartu County, 14% in Pärnu County and 12% in Ida-Viru County.

In November 2018, a total of 950 accommodation establishments offered their services to tourists, including 46,000 bed places in 20,000 rooms at occupancy rates of 31% and 42%, respectively. Last November, the nationwide average cost of a guest night was €37, down €1 on year. The average cost was €44 in Harju County, €31 in Ida-Viru County, €29 in Pärnu County and €37 in Tartu County.

