January accommodated tourist numbers up 1% on year

According to information released by Statistics Estonia, a total of 208,000 foreign and domestic tourists stayed at Estonia's accommodation establishments in January, 1% more than during the same month last year.

Compared to January 2018, the number of domestic tourists increased this January, while the number of foreign tourists decreased.

In January 2019, 114,000 foreign tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, 4% fewer than in January 2018. Of these tourists, 68%, or 77,000, arrived from Finland and Russia. Compared to the previous year, the number of tourists from these countries has decreased by 19% and 4%, respectively.

8% more tourists from Latvia stayed at Estonia's accommodation establishments. More tourists arrived from elsewhere in Europe as well, including Sweden, Lithuania, the UK, Germany and Norway. The number of tourists from Asia, meanwhile, remained steady on year.

72% of foreign tourists preferred to stay at accommodation establishments in Tallinn, while 7% stayed at accommodation establishments in Pärnu and 6% each in Tartu and in Ida-Viru County. 64% of foreign tourists were on holiday, while 28% were travelling for business.

In January, a total of 95,000 domestic tourists stayed at Estonian accommodation establishments, 9% more than in January 2018. 59% of domestic tourists were on holiday, while a quarter were travelling for business. 31% of accommodated domestic tourists stayed at accommodation establishments in Harju County, 15% in Tartu cCunty, 14% in Pärnu County, and 11% in Ida-Viru County.

In January, a total of 999 accommodation establishments offered services for tourists, including 20,000 rooms and 47,000 bed places at an occupancy rate of 36% and 27%, respectively. The average nationwide cost of a guest night remained steady at €37, coming in at €42 in Harju County, €37 in Tartu County, €33 in Ida-Viru County and €27 in Pärnu County.