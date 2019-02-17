Cruise tourists spend more than €50 million in Tallinn in 2018

Over 645,000 cruise passengers visited Tallinn in 2018, spending an average €80 per person in the capital, a study carried out by Cruise Baltic suggests. The sum total spent by all cruise tourists combined in Tallinn last year was over €50 million, contributing to the employment of hundreds of people.

Passengers and cruise ship crews combined spent over €430 million in the Baltic Sea region last year. Transit passengers on one-day visits were the ones to generate the most revenue to local businesses and cultural institutions, the Baltic News Service wrote on Friday.

The Baltic Sea is the second most popular cruise destination in Europe. The region attracted some 4.8 million passengers in 2018. The largest share of the business can be attributed to passengers on a one-day visit to the city: expenses on excursions, visits to local cultural sights, restaurants and purchases of souvenirs and other goods are an important part of the summertime economy of many ports around the Baltic Sea.

Cruise tourism also employs a significant number of people in the whole region, including tour guides, transport companies, retailers, restaurants and local cultural institutions. Based on a study by Cruise Baltic, the cruise sector in the Baltic Sea region maintains more than 5,900 jobs directly and another 12,600 jobs in related services.

In Tallinn alone, tourism means employment for some 200 tour guides and 400 bus drivers. Cruise passengers also visit local sights, museums and various shows, which in turn employ several hundred more.

For the coming years, cruise operators forecast continuing popularity for Tallinn as well as other destinations on the Baltic Sea. The sector's contribution to the local economies is expected to grow even more.