news

Port of Tallinn posts record passenger through-flow for 11th year in row ({{commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
A Tallink ferry at Terminal D in Tallinn
A Tallink ferry at Terminal D in Tallinn Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The number of passengers passing through the Port of Tallinn reached a record 10.6 million in 2018.

The increase, which was just 0.6% on 2017, nonetheless represents the 11th year in a row passenger through-flow has been increasing. The rise was particularly boosted by cruise passengers, which also reached a record high at just under 6,000 (often much larger) ships for the year, though the number of passengers destined for Finland remained constant on the previous year.

"During the summer cruise season, 339 cruise ships stopped in Tallinn and brought 635,068 passengers, which was 28 visits and over 70,000 passengers more than in 2017.'' said commercial manager and Port of Tallinn board member Margus Vihman in a press release.

''8.83 million people travelled to Finland to year end, which is practically the same as 2017. 1.03 million people travelled on the Tallinn-Stockholm route and 850,000 on the Tallinn-St. Petersburg route,'' Mr Vihman continued.

Breakdown of countries of origin, shipping operators

A new app compiling statistics on passenger data, including citizenship, age and gender, of those passing through the port demonstrated that Finns made up the largest component at 42%, followed by Estonian citizens at 24%. No other nationalities or citizenships came to anything like that proportion – 5% of passengers were German citizens, 3.5% from the US and 2.8% Swedish citizens, according to the data. The largest single demographic group was males in the 35-39 age group, Mr Vihman said.

The breakdown of the top four individual vessels and their operators by number of passengers for 2018 (all from Tallinn to Finland) is:

1) Tallink Megastar - just over 2 million.

2) Eckerö Finlandia - 1.86 million.

3) Tallink Star - 1.75 million.

4) Viking Line XPRS - 1.74 million.

Breakdown of market share by operators for 2018 is:

1) Tallink - 57%.

2=) Viking - 18%.

2=) Eckerö - 18%.

The remainder is made up of all the cruise operators combined (6%) and Moby SPL, which operates cruises to St Petersburg (1%).

A total of just under 6,000 passenger ships passed through Tallinn through the whole of 2018.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

port of tallinntourism in estoniatourism statistics in estoniacruise ships in estoniatransport links in estonia


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
MORE NEWS
13.01

SDE responds to Centre and Reform conferences with words and T-shirts

13.01

Hunt and Colts crash out of playoffs

13.01

Centre Party expels 14 with criminal records

12.01

PM: Elections watershed between progress for many or regress for the few

12.01

Three major high street banks phase out pass code cards, beginning February

11.01

ETV Savisaar documentary viewers peak at over quarter of a million

11.01

Child health, doctor and nurse salaries among health fund budget increases

11.01

Ministry scheme brings nearly 100 back to nursing profession

Opinion
27.12

Katri Raik: Estonianness needs to be ensured in Ida-Viru County

24.12

Digest: Justice dispensed by courts, not deep state

24.12

Anti-vaccine book tied to politicians pulled from shelves in Estonia

18.12

Opinion: SDE candidate lists see biggest changes, Pro Patria most battered

17.12

Sildam: What will Pro Patria do after losing the migration compact battle?

Estonia 100
FEATURE
BUSINESS
12.01

Three major high street banks phase out pass code cards, beginning February

11.01

French authorities likely relaunching Danske investigation, says bank

10.01

Russia and Belarus electricity suppliers exploit EU law, grow in Baltics

10.01

Ahead of Brexit, Transferwise applying for licence in Brussels

10.01

Average Estonian wages ranked 17th overall in EU

09.01

November accommodated tourists down 1% on year

09.01

November exports up 18%, imports 15% on year

08.01

Bank of Estonia: 2019 inflation to remain below 3%

Culture
From the editors
Galleries

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
18:20

Katri Raik citizenship proposals meet opposition and some support

17:11

Riigikogu committee to submit bill protecting UK citizen rights in Estonia

16:05

Port of Tallinn posts record passenger through-flow for 11th year in row

15:08

Anett Kontaveit through to Australian Open second round

14:05

Postimees editor-in-chief forced to quit following Estonia 200 candidacy

13:20

Over €11 million claimed in dental benefits to December 2018

12:33

Nordica no longer flying to Oslo, Amsterdam, St Petersburg Updated

12:08

Estonia may face €100 million fine for missed waste management target

11:25

Estonian current account surplus at €114 million in November 2018

10:56

Mihkel Kangur made Richness of Life prime minister candidate

10:17

Party chairs take stock of 'nervous' 2019 election campaign

08:57

Juhan Parts introducing Riigikogu to European Court of Auditors 2017 report

13.01

Reform reciprocates Centre challenge with tax cuts and other promises

13.01

SDE responds to Centre and Reform conferences with words and T-shirts

13.01

Hunt and Colts crash out of playoffs

13.01

Centre Party expels 14 with criminal records

12.01

PM: Elections watershed between progress for many or regress for the few

12.01

Estonia 200 unveils full candidate list and manifesto on Sunday

12.01

Three major high street banks phase out pass code cards, beginning February

11.01

ETV Savisaar documentary viewers peak at over quarter of a million

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: