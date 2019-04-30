Shipper Tallink Grupp registers branch office for cargo business in Poland

Listed Estonian shipper Tallink Grupp recently registered a branch office for its cargo operations in Poland. The new office is based in Warsaw, and the company is currently in the process of recruiting a branch manager, BNS reports.

The registration of an office in Poland is part of the Tallink's plan to increase its cargo operations in Central Europe, the shipper said.

"Cargo transportation is an important and rapidly growing and expanding part of our business, and we have seen strong growth in cargo customers from Central Europe," Håkan Fagerström, in charge of the company's cargo business, said according to a Tuesday press release.

"We have been servicing these customers from our current home markets well until now, but feel we can provide an even better service to them if we are closer to them and have an even better understanding of their needs," Fagerström added.

"We have recently completed the branch office registration process in Poland, have now got a registered office in Warsaw, and we are currently looking for a branch manager with extensive cargo experience and good knowledge of the local and regional markets. We hope to have the branch office fully operational starting from the 3rd quarter of 2019," he added.