Tallinn Airport chief to join Tallink board

Piret Mürk-Dubout is to join the board of shipping company Tallink. Ms Mürk-Dubout will take up the role on 15 April. She has been head of Tallinn Airport since 2016.

The appointment follows the resignation and subsequent recalling from the Tallink board of Andres Hunt, who is set to finish on 26 February, Tallink told the Estonian stock exchange on Friday.

Tallink added that Ms Mürk-Dubout, who has been offered a three-year contract with the company board, demonstrates significant international experience in sales and marketing, and in corporate management.

She will join chair of the board Paavo Nõgene, and board members Lembit Kitter, Kadri Land, and Harri Hanschmidt, it is reported.

Piret Mürk-Dubout's CV:

2016 Tallinna Lennujaam (Tallin Airport) Chair. 2014-2016 Telia Sonera Estonia, Senior Vice-President. 2013-2014 Telia Sonera AB, Stockholm, Vice-President, head of group brands and corporate marketing, responsible for branding and corporate marketing strategy across 18 countries. 2010-2013 Telia Sonera AB, Head of Commercial Development, responsible for Baltic and Nordic region. 2008-2011 Serenada Investment OÜ Chair. 2007-2011 Eesti Telekom, Head of Strategy. 2004-2011 EMT mobile phone operator, board member and Marketing Director. 1999-2004 Elion Ettevõtted internet and phone services provider, Communications Director. Previous roles: Head of External and Internal Communications at the Ministry of Internal Affairs (now the Ministry of the Interior), Senior Project Manager at Hill & Knowlton in Estonia and Finland, Business News Editor and presenter at RTV Estonia, World News Correspondent at CNN International, US, Social and Political News Editor at Estonian public broadcaster ERR. Education: MBA from the Estonian Business School, law diploma from the University of Tartu, master's degree in media and communications, University of Tartu.

Ms Mürk-Dubout does not own any shares in AS Tallink Grupp, it is reported.

Tallink operates ferries between Estonia, Finland, Sweden and Latvia and is the largest passenger and cargo shipping company in the Baltic Sea region. It operates four hotels in Tallinn and one in Riga, and is co-owner of taxi firm Tallink Takso. Its 2016 net income was €44 million and it employs over 7,000 people.

Tallinn Airport is state owned and is the largest airport in Estonia, serving as a hub for national operator Nordica, as well as being a secondary hub for AirBaltic and LOT Polish Airline.