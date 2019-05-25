Tallinn Airport to expand luggage area of passenger terminal

State-owned airport operator, AS Tallinn Airport, announced on Friday that it will expand the airport's luggage area in the course of upgrading its infrastructure to accommodate up to six million passengers a year.

The company is planning both an extension of the floor space of the leaving luggage area as well as the luggage system of the airport's check-in. The aim is to develop all infrastructure to the point where the airport could accommodate up to six million travelers a year.

This includes the procurement of a new luggage line as well as an automated sorting system in the area of the existing line, and needs to offer enough space for several ground handling companies to be able to work side by side, BNS wrote on Friday.

AS Tallinn Airport announced on April 10 this year that it is planning to increase the capacity of its passenger terminal to eight million passengers a year by 2035. By that time, the company wants to reach a real volume of six million passengers a year. In addition to extending passenger facilities, the AS Tallinn Airport is also planning to add 150,000 square meters of commercial, service and accommodation premises by 2035.

