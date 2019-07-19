ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

CEO: Tallinn Airport in talks with 25-30 airlines for more direct flights ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Tallinn Airport.
Tallinn Airport. Source: Estonian Aviation Cluster
News

Riivo Tuvike, the new CEO of Tallinn Airport, told daily Postimees that the company is in negotiations with 25-30 airlines with the goal of increasing its network of direct flights. The process, however, will likely prove lengthy.

Despite major infrastructure projects being carried out, such as Rail Baltica, Riga and Helsinki Airports are unlikely to push Tallinn out of the market, as business passengers will still want to travel on direct flights.

"I don't think they'll push us out," Tuvike said. "Business passenger still want to fly directly, not take a bus or train. Flying from Riga or Helsinki is currently possible as well, and ferry traffic is also very good, but [flying] directly from Tallinn is even more convenient."

The possibility has to be taken into consideration, however, as a Rail Baltica terminal will be situated right next to Riga Airport.

"It would be very convenient for Pärnu residents to fly from Riga, and that is something we have to take into account," he added.

The Rail Baltica terminal in Tallinn will be situated 500 meters from Tallinn Airport.

"When the weather is nice, walking this distance will not be a problem, but with rainy days in November, it will not be as convenient," Tuvike said. "We have also discussed this matter with Rail Baltica, and we will definitely also talk to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications about how the two terminals should be connected."

Route needs to carry 40,000 passengers annually

Asked about the lobbying to attract more direct flights from Tallinn, Tuvike said that the process was a lengthy one, and that Tallinn Airport is currently working on 20-30 destinations.

"It all comes down to whether the airline has sufficient resources — that is, planes," he noted, adding that many airlines have overburdened their aircraft and lack the capacity to expand.

"That's when mathematics come in," the CEO continued. "All airlines aim to establish profitable routes. Thus, our commercial team has to prove to the airline that when they start flying from Tallinn, they would have a certain number of passengers right from the start, and there would be more to come.

In order for a route to be profitable, it has to carry 40,000 passengers per year.

"If there are already 20,000 passengers traveling to a destination, getting an additional 20,000 via marketing is feasible," he said. "That's how it starts."

Cultural differences also arise when attempting to attract airlines, Tuvike said.

"In Europe, business is conducted between enterprises," he explained. "When we head toward the East or Middle East, the state level has a very important role to play. A minister's handshake will often take our sales forward by several years. That is crucial."

Regarding flights to the Middle East, Tallinn Airport has been in touch with Qatar Airways and Flydubai.

"A big step has been taken — an agreement has been concluded on the state level," Tuvike highlighted. "But the fact of of the matter is that no decision has been made yet, and the airline is the one who will have a final say in this. We are hoping it will happen soon."

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

flightstallinn airportrail balticaair travelairlines


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
11:55

CEO: Tallinn Airport in talks with 25-30 airlines for more direct flights

10:46

Analysis: extensive tramlines key to improving Tallinn transport links

10:04

Marti Kuusik criminal investigation passed on to senior prosecutor

09:25

Gallery: Metallica gives sold-out show in Tartu Updated

18.07

Photos: Thousands pour into Tartu ahead of Metallica concert

18.07

26 injured in bus, tractor-trailer collision Updated

18.07

MEP Paet to Poroshenko: Those behind MH17 downing must be held accountable

18.07

Estonian, Finnish stances on Mediterranean migrants completely at odds

Opinion
13:37

Number of crashes involving buses on rise in recent years

13:03

Criminal procedure in Estonia to go fully digital

12:22

Katrina Lehis reaches last 16 at fencing world championships

11:55

CEO: Tallinn Airport in talks with 25-30 airlines for more direct flights

10:46

Analysis: extensive tramlines key to improving Tallinn transport links

Business
16.07

Postal service company Omniva warning customers of phishing scam

16.07

National Audit Office asking Aas about shale oil investment plans

15.07

Unemployment slightly up on year to Q2 2019, down on previous quarter

14.07

IMF criticizes second pillar pension reform

12.07

Market-sold fruit and vegetables subject to heightened scrutiny

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
14:49

State to support Southeastern Estonian entrepreneurship with €2 million

14:13

Interview: How e-voting works in Estonia

13:37

Number of crashes involving buses on rise in recent years

13:03

Criminal procedure in Estonia to go fully digital

12:22

Katrina Lehis reaches last 16 at fencing world championships

11:55

CEO: Tallinn Airport in talks with 25-30 airlines for more direct flights

10:46

Analysis: extensive tramlines key to improving Tallinn transport links

10:04

Marti Kuusik criminal investigation passed on to senior prosecutor

09:25

Gallery: Metallica gives sold-out show in Tartu Updated

18.07

Photos: Thousands pour into Tartu ahead of Metallica concert

18.07

26 injured in bus, tractor-trailer collision Updated

18.07

MEP Paet to Poroshenko: Those behind MH17 downing must be held accountable

18.07

Transferwise hires former Netflix CFO

18.07

Estonian, Finnish stances on Mediterranean migrants completely at odds

18.07

IKEA hiring for more than 40 positions in Estonia

18.07

Driverless bus coming to Kadriorg in six-month project

18.07

Russian Embassy condemns Reinsalu statement on MH17 downing

18.07

Two of four Estonian women épée stars through to world championship last 32

18.07

Air Baltic half-year passenger numbers up 38 percent in Estonia

18.07

Interior minister skips ministers' dinner focused on migrant relocation

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: