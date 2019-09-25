Easyjet canceling Berlin, Milan routes from Tallinn

Next month, British low-cost airline Easyjet will stop operating direct flights from Tallinn to Berlin and Milan.

Once its summer flight schedule concludes in October, Easyjet will no longer operate flights from Tallinn to Milan Malpensa Airport or BerlinSchönefeld Airport, and the airline will not be reinstating the routes next spring, Tallinn Airport spokesperson Margot Holts told ERR.

"According to our information, Easyjet will continue flying to London only," Holts added.

Easyjet will continue to operate direct flights from Tallinn to London Gatwick Airport through the winter season and into next year. Tallinn Airport does not have any information indicating that Easyjet intends to operate flights to any other destinations next season.

Holts stressed, however, that Irish low-cost airline Ryanair will continue flying to Milan Bergamo Airport, and other airlines likewise offer direct flights from Tallinn to Berlin.

