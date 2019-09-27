ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Budget airline Lauda to start direct flights between Tallinn and Vienna

ERR, ERR News
Lauda plane in takeoff.
Lauda plane in takeoff. Source: Arnulf Hettrich/imago/Scanpix
Budget Austrian airline Lauda is to start direct flights between Tallinn and Vienna from next April, ERR's online news in Estonian reports.

Eero Pärgmäe, Tallinn Airport commercial manager, said that the Austrian capital has long been a sought-after destination for direct flights in Estonia, adding the link should increase the volume of Austrian people visiting Tallinn and Estonia.

Lauda CEO Andreas Gruber commented that that the company offers suitable flights to price-sensitive customers.

The flights will run three times per week with ticket prices starting at just under €20, it is reported.

Flight scheduling information in general to and from Tallinn Airport is available here.

Named after Austrian three-time Formula One world champion Niki Lauda, who died in May, Lauda is a subsidiary of Ryanair Holdings, and a sister airline to Ryanair. Niki Lauda held a minority stake in the airline, which he sold to Ryanair in December 2018.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tallinn airportlaudaair links to tallinnair links to estoniabudget flights


