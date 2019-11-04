Lufthansa launches Tallinn-Munich route

German airline Lufthansa has introduced a new service from Tallinn to Munich, the first departure of which took place on Monday already.

Operating a 126-seat Airbus 319, Lufthansa will fly nonstop to Munich on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays, a spokesperson for Tallinn Airport said.

"The fact that Lufthansa is launching flights from Tallinn to a second destination already is very significant to us," Tallinn Airport CCO Eero Pärgmäe said. "Munich is a very popular destination among travelers, and is a well-connected hub for connecting flights. This is also great news for skiing fans, because the slopes are just a two-hours' drive away from Munich Airport.

"Lufthansa has operated in Estonia since 1992 already, and throughout this period, the number of passengers and demand for a new service has continued to grow," said Christopher Zimmer, head of sales for the Baltic countries and Finland at Lufthansa. "In addition to the fact that it is convenient to travel from Munich to the rest of Germany and other Southern and Central European Countries, this will also open up the opportunity to connect via Lufthansa to another 214 destinations in 75 countries."

