Estonian state airline Nordica stops flying from Tallinn

Over the weekend, Estonian state-owned airline Nordica discontinued flying on its five remaining routes — Tallinn-Kyiv, Tallinn-Copenhagen, Tallinn-Trondheim, Tallinn-Vienna and Tallinn-Vilnius — until the competition situation has improved.

Services to Stockholm, Brussels and Warsaw previously operated by Nordica were taken over by LOT Polish Airlines in July.

Regional Jet, a subsidiary of Nordica and LOT, provides airline services to LOT, Nordica, SAS, Air Serbia, flybe and various other partners in Europe.

At the beginning of 2019, Nordica discontinued scheduled flights to St. Petersburg, Oslo and Amsterdam. The latter two had been among its routes since the founding of the airline. Economic reasons were cited for the discontinuation of these services as well.

