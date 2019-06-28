ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Nordica wins tender for domestic route in Sweden ({{commentsTotal}})

BNS
A jet in Nordica livery at Tallinn Airport. Image is illustrative
A jet in Nordica livery at Tallinn Airport. Image is illustrative Source: Nordica
A joint offer by state-owned airline Nordica and its subsidiary Regional Jet over 170 million Swedish kronor, or approximately €16.1 million, has won the tender for a contract to operate a domestic air route in Sweden for a period of four years.

This means Nordica and its subsidiary are getting a full four-year contract for the route connecting the northern Swedish towns of Arvidsjaur and Gällivare with Stockholm. Regional Jet is already running the route, having taken over in September 2018 following the bankruptcy of the previous carrier.

The new contract with the Swedish transport administration runs until the fall of 2023.

CEO of Regional Jet, Jan Palmer, said that with this contract the Estonian carrier has a foothold in the Swedish domestic market.

"We have been noticed there, and now also been acknowledged with the conclusion of a long-term contract, which means that the door to the Swedish domestic market is wide open from this day on," Palmer said.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

