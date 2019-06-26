ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Former finance minister: Find partner for Nordica, or sell state stake ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR
Sven Sester.
Sven Sester. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Economy

Nordica's announced withdrawal from the passenger business is "not a good solution" in terms of the state's strategic interest in the airline, finds former finance minister, Sven Sester (Isamaa). The decision now is to either find a strategic partner for the airline, or then to sell the state's stake in the company altogether, he added.

Sester, who today is chairman of the Riigikogu's Economic Affairs Committee, pointed out that after the bankruptcy of Estonian Air, the only reason why Nordica was created was to guarantee direct flights to strategically important destinations.

The strategic interests involved range from offering a selection of destinations to Estonian residents to connections important to the Estonian economy, and bringing more visitors in, Sester said.

But now the airline has announced further route closures, and on top of that is changing its agreement with Polish flag carrier LOT, reducing Nordica's role to that of providing wet lease aircraft, while LOT takes care of everything else, from ticketing right down to customer service.

"Nordica won't have its own routes anymore, and won't take any of the related business risks, but will instead operate through its subsidiary, Regional Jet," Sester said. "This means that Nordica is turned into a subcontractor that only operates routers for carriers of other countries."

This, according to Sester, begs the question which of the Estonian state's strategic interests Nordica is still serving. Subcontracting work for other airlines certainly isn't among them.

"We need an analysis into whether or not we'll look for another strategic partner, and perhaps increase activities much like Air Baltic did it, or then we need to finally sell the state's stake in the company," Sester said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

sven sesternordica


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
08:21

Police: Telliskivi shooter did not know victims

25.06

CityBee to launch electric scooter rental in Tallinn on Friday

25.06

Estonia to take part in European Space Agency mission for first time

25.06

Power engineers laid off in Narva facing difficulties finding work

25.06

Foreign minister condemns return of Russia to PACE

25.06

Estonian PACE representatives vote against restoring Russia voting rights Updated

25.06

Gallery: Thousands gather for Tartu Song Festival

25.06

Jewish graves vandalized in Tallinn

Opinion
15:02

NATO jets scrambled twice last week over Russian aircraft

14:35

Former finance minister: Find partner for Nordica, or sell state stake

12:10

Record number of people visit Saaremaa, Hiiumaa over Midsummer weekend

11:05

NATO air policing exercises begin in Baltic airspace

10:27

Former Chancellor of Justice Eerik-Juhan Truuväli dies at 81

Business
21.06

Nordica closing further routes, leaving commercial risk to LOT

21.06

Statistics: Q1 2019 sees property price rises across Estonia

21.06

European roadmap further decouples Estonia electricity grid from Russia

20.06

Economic Affairs Ministry orders procurement of new trains

20.06

Interior minister: No excise duty agreements with Latvia exist

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
17:10

Apple Pay now available in Estonia

16:16

Russian authorities release Estonian vessel, captain still detained

15:02

NATO jets scrambled twice last week over Russian aircraft

14:35

Former finance minister: Find partner for Nordica, or sell state stake

12:10

Record number of people visit Saaremaa, Hiiumaa over Midsummer weekend

11:05

NATO air policing exercises begin in Baltic airspace

10:27

Former Chancellor of Justice Eerik-Juhan Truuväli dies at 81

10:01

Levikom announces bond emission, plan to go public within five years

09:10

Russia playing Council of Europe against EU, says political scientist

08:21

Police: Telliskivi shooter did not know victims

25.06

Lux Express announces domestic, international expansion

25.06

CityBee to launch electric scooter rental in Tallinn on Friday

25.06

Nordica: Return to Tallinn remains available option

25.06

Estonia to take part in European Space Agency mission for first time

25.06

Power engineers laid off in Narva facing difficulties finding work

25.06

Foreign minister condemns return of Russia to PACE

25.06

Beyond Omniva, no company interested in universal postal services tender

25.06

Venezuelan oil sanctions could harm Estonian road construction

25.06

Estonian PACE representatives vote against restoring Russia voting rights Updated

25.06

Gallery: Thousands gather for Tartu Song Festival

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: