ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Nordica-owned Regional Jet 2018 revenue jumps 80 percent on year ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR News
A Bombardier CRJ900 regional jet in Nordica livery.
A Bombardier CRJ900 regional jet in Nordica livery. Source: (Nordica)
Economy

Estonian carrier Regional Jet, which is owned by Estonian state-owned airline Nordica and LOT Polish Airlines, achieved a better than expected zero result for 2018, with turnover increasing 80 percent on year to €68 million.

"I am really impressed with how our organization has developed all these new businesses in such a short period of time, with a performance level above the aviation industry average," Regional Jet CEO Jan Palmér said according to a company press release. "We are now above our critical mass in terms of fleet size, which makes us a very competitive, flexible and sustainable regional airline."

Turnover in 2018 totaled nearly €68 million, up from €37.5 million in 2017, indicating an increase of 80 percent. Intensive expansion and investments into the carrier's ability to offer more services to customers have also had an impact on Regional Jet's equity, but this issue has since been resolved by its owners. The Estonian airline is standing on solid ground and ready to take its business to the next level, the carrier said.

Intensive growth will continue in 2019-2020, with new long-term capacity provider contracts for four ATR72s, seven CRJ900s and, ahead of summer 2020, the introduction of a new type of aircraft to its fleet — the 110-120 seater Embraer-190/195. Nordica has also reduced its commercial activities outside of Tallinn, as a result of which Regional Jet has been able to reassign both aircraft and crews from Nordica operations to new customers. Regional Jet's fleet is to grow from 19 to 26 aircraft by summer 2020.

"Major airlines' outsourcing of regional aircraft production has recently begun in Europe, but has been huge in the U.S. for a long time," Palmér said. "There are so many good reasons for outsourcing; it is basically a win-win situation for both parties, and we as Regional Jet are totally dedicated to being part of this new development."

Established in 2016 and owned by Estonian state-owned airline Nordica and LOT Polish Airlines, Regional Jet has 19 aircraft, including 12 CRJ900s and 7 ATR72-600s, and 450 employees, 85 of which are based in its Tallinn office, making it one of the biggest regional airlines in Europe.

Fully dedicated to operating as a subcontractor for other commercial airlines, Regional Jet has 350 crews based in Tallinn, Vilnius, Copenhagen, Billund, Aarhus, Stockholm and Warsaw, and this summer is operating flights for Nordica, LOT, SAS, Airserbia, Luxair, Flybe, Loganair, Smartlynx, Greatdaneairlines, BMI Regional as well as a number of ad-hoc charters.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

flightsair travelregional jetairlines


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonian Song and Dance Festival
More news
12:38

Government rejects proposal to rename Kambja municipality

11:46

Government supports broad-based audit of state budget

10:43

Gallery: US F-35As, F-15Es practice tactical refueling at Ämari

09:09

July party ratings: EKRE second most popular party in Estonia

25.07

Latvia blocks Baltnews portal, citing EU sanctions against Russia

25.07

US state secretary confirms readiness to increase cooperation with Estonia

25.07

Local al-Qaida branch claims responsibility for Mali military base attack

25.07

Gallery: Last day of filming for 'Tenet' underway on Laagna Road

Opinion
15:03

Nordica-owned Regional Jet 2018 revenue jumps 80 percent on year

14:20

Luik: Joining NATO, EU would have been impossible with Russian forces here

13:40

Lääne-Harju Municipality launches €1 billion methanol plant spatial plan

12:38

Government rejects proposal to rename Kambja municipality

11:46

Government supports broad-based audit of state budget

Business
22.07

June industrial producer price index up 0.5 percent on year

21.07

Ministry of Economic Affairs: Restrictions to remain in place on loan ads

21.07

Estonian companies eligible for grants from $100 million Expo Dubai fund

20.07

Tallinna Vesi to appeal circuit court ruling on damages claim

20.07

Estonia's first quarter government debt to GDP ratio still lowest in EU

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
16:55

Weekend to see highs around 30 C, heat to break early next week

16:24

Chancellor of Justice wants to change food aid qualification rules

15:03

Nordica-owned Regional Jet 2018 revenue jumps 80 percent on year

14:20

Luik: Joining NATO, EU would have been impossible with Russian forces here

13:40

Lääne-Harju Municipality launches €1 billion methanol plant spatial plan

12:38

Government rejects proposal to rename Kambja municipality

11:46

Government supports broad-based audit of state budget

10:43

Gallery: US F-35As, F-15Es practice tactical refueling at Ämari

09:51

25 years since remaining Russian forces left Estonia

09:09

July party ratings: EKRE second most popular party in Estonia

25.07

Latvia blocks Baltnews portal, citing EU sanctions against Russia

25.07

US state secretary confirms readiness to increase cooperation with Estonia

25.07

Local al-Qaida branch claims responsibility for Mali military base attack

25.07

Gallery: Last day of filming for 'Tenet' underway on Laagna Road

25.07

Government to strip Euroacademy of teaching rights

25.07

Gallery: Ratas visits Western Estonian islands, talks transport with locals

25.07

RIA updates form for reporting cyber incidents

25.07

Sildam: Officials right to ask questions when in doubt of government

25.07

Tank underpass to be built near Tapa

25.07

Ratas: Official must be able to publicly discuss state's problems

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: