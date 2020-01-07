Regional Jet board member quits, to be replaced by CFO

Robert Kloczkowski, a member of the board at Estonian state-owned airline Nordica subsidiary Regional Jet, is resigning from his position and leaving the company on Tuesday. He will be replaced on the board by Bartosz Motyka-Radlowski, the airline's new chief financial officer.

Kloczkowski had served as a member of Regional Jet's management board since 2017, and board chairman Jan Palmer said that he was very happy with Kloczkowski's contributions to the company, according to a Regional Jet press release.

"We've come a long way in the last three years, and we're now one of the biggest capacity providers in Europe," Palmer said. "I'd like to thank Robert for his hard work and dedication and wish him all the best in his new position at [LOT Polish Airlines]."

"Aviation's a new and really exciting field for me, and I'm really looking forward to getting to know it better," Motyka-Radlowski said. "I've been following Regional Jet's success, and I know how ambitious its plans are, so I can't wait to jump into things and work with the whole team to achieve the company's goals."

Motyka-Radlowski is 44 and has several years of experience in financial management, Regional Jet said. Prior to moving to the energy sector in 2007, where he led the finance departments of a number of large companies, Motyka-Radlowski worked in the Polish food industry for an extended period of time.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!