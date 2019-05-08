ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Riivo Tuvike named Tallinn Airport CEO

Newly-appointed Tallinn Airport CEO Riivo Tuvike.
Newly-appointed Tallinn Airport CEO Riivo Tuvike. Source: Magnus Heinmets
Riivo Tuvike has been made head of Tallinn Airport, starting in the new job on June 1, BNS reports.

Tuvike, who previously worked as head of AS Luminor Liising, was elected by the supervisory board of the state-owned company, which said that his vision for the airport's development coincided with that of the board.

"The supervisory board sees strong financial competence and international sales and cooperation work experience in Riivo, which is a must for the management of the airport, considering the ever-increasing competition in the aviation market, the need to create new flight destinations and the need to raise the awareness of people about Estonia as a travel destination," Marten Vaikmaa, chair of the supervisory board, said in a press release.

"The cooperation of both the team and the entire community is important in the airport. Riivo Tuvike is a manager with extensive leadership experience, who values people, team and the development of the organization," the press release continued.

Tuvike says of his appointment that he plans to focus on the creation of better connections, implementation of the terminal expansion and development of the entire site. He is also committed to increasing the number of cargo flights and creating the necessary environment for this.

In addition to the flight connections and development of the infrastructure, Tuvike sees the benefit in continuing the work of retaining the title of best European airport.

"For me, it is important that the airport retains its award-winning client experience into the future," Tuvike said.

Tuvike resumé

Riivo Tuvike worked as head of AS Luminor Liising, where his primary task was to oversee the merger of DNB Liising and Nordea Finance Estonia. Prior to that, he held various positions at Nordea Finance, leading the European sales unit on the Nordea Finance Group level and was responsible for cooperation with different manufacturers in the Baltic and Scandinavian countries. He has a master's degree in strategic management from the University of Tartu.

Piret Murk-Dubout, previous CEO at Tallinn Airport, left the position on April 12 in order to start work as a member of the management board of listed Estonian shipping company Tallink Grupp.

