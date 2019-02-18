Airport CEO: Demand on Tallinn-Kuressaare route sufficient for larger plane

Tallinn Airport CEO Piret Mürk-Dubout confirms that flights to the island city of Kuressaare are popular enough to justify operating larger aircraft. The number of passengers on the route has grown steadily in recent years, Ms Mürk-Dubout said.

Speaking at a conference of businesses on the island, Ms Mürk-Dubout said that islanders' call for larger aircraft with some 40 seats is justified, ERR's Aktuaalne kaamera newscast reported on Sunday.

"The growth in the number of flights to Saaremaa has certainly been remarkable," Ms Mürk-Dubout said. "In 2018 there were more than 18,000 passengers, and more than 23,000 if we include chartered flights as well."

She added that last year saw the continuation of a trend that has been apparent already for four or five years. The route needs a bigger plane. "The demand is there," Ms Mürk-Dubout said.

Increased capacity on the Tallinn-Kuressaare route isn't the only thing that could be developed. Ms Mürk-Dubout thinks that bringing international chartered flights back to the airport is worth a try as well, although specific aims need to be defined first.

"To start a route, capital is needed, along with international marketing," Ms Mürk-Dubout said.

In any case, Kuressaare Airport could handle the increased load, she added.