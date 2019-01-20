Over 250,000 trucks carried between Western islands, mainland in 2018

TS Laevad, the subsidiary of listed port company AS Tallinna Sadam (Port of Tallinn) operating ferries between the Estonian mainland and the major Western islands of Saaremaa and Hiiumaa, carried a total of 252,931 trucks and trailers on its two routes in 2018, 15% more than in 2017.

Altogether 66,168 trucks and trailers were carried on the Rohuküla-Heltermaa route connecting the mainland to Hiiumaa, up 28% on year, while 186,763 trucks and trailers were transported on the Virtsu-Kuivastu route connecting the mainland to Saaremaa via the smaller island of Muhu, marking an increase of 11% on year, the company said.

According to TS Laevad management board chairman Jaak Kaabel, the greatest numbers of trucks and trailers moved on the two ferry routes in July and August, totalling 27,000 each month. The lowest numbers, meanwhile, moved on the routes last February.

"The biggest number of trucks and trailers on the Virtsu-Kuivastu route in 2018 was on the 12:55 EET departures, while the most popular departure on the Rohuküla-Heltermaa route was the first one of the day, at 6:30, on which we carried in both directions altogether 15% of all trucks and trailers serviced during the day," Mr Kaabel said.

Last month, the number of trucks and trailers moved on the two ferry routes increased 10% to 17,051 vehicles, marking the smallest monthly increase seen since last April.

The ferry operator carried 12,632 trucks and trailers on its Virtsu-Kuivastu route in December, up 7.5% on year; it carried 4,419 on its Rohuküla-Heltermaa route, up 19% on year.

TS Laevad carried altogether 998,759 vehicles on its two routes in 2018, up 4.5% on year. The operator carried a total of 65,788 vehicles between the mainland and Saaremaa and Hiiumaa last month.

