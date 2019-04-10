ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Operator to add business campus to Tallinn Airport by 2035 ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
ERR News
Rendering of the planned extension of Lennart Meri Airport. The existing terminal buildings are on the right.
Rendering of the planned extension of Lennart Meri Airport. The existing terminal buildings are on the right. Source: Meelis Press
Business

The operator of Tallinn's Lennart Meri Airport, state-owned AS Tallinna Lennujaam, announced on Wednesday that it is planning to add a business campus to the airport's existing structures. The project, adding some 150,000 square metres of new commercial space to the local market, is to be completed by 2035.

The company's Wednesday press release made reference to a plot at its disposal located on Tartu Road close to the airport that it is planning to develop.

More specifically, AS Tallinna Lennujaam plans to build an extension to the existing airport that would include "completely new service possibilities" such as seminar rooms, business facilities, hotels and the like, along with more floor space to be offered to companies already located at the airport.

The project at this stage also includes an elevated square overlooking Lake Ülemiste and a new public transport centre.

The airport company, de facto already a real estate developer anyway, in future will depend on new sources of income, CEO Piret Mürk-Dubout said.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

tallinn airport


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
08:54

Poll: Support for Reform increased throughout coalition negotiations

08:44

Found suspicious object interferes with Central Tallinn traffic on Tuesday

08:29

Fog, rain, sleet and snow expected for Wednesday

09.04

Environment ministry follows defence ministry in calling for Sõnajalg wind farm halt

09.04

Economy should be a smart one, not based on slave labour, says EKRE leader

09.04

'Opposition' Reform and SDE appoint Riigikogu committee members

09.04

Kelly Sildaru wins fifth world championship gold

09.04

MP and former Centre member Raimond Kaljulaid city council seat restored

Opinion
17:10

Defence and EU among topics discussed at Latvian president visit

16:32

Kõigi Eesti concert on Sunday makes freedom stand

15:36

Operator to add business campus to Tallinn Airport by 2035

13:59

Swedish Daily: European bank to investigate Swedbank Estonia

13:04

Registered unemployment 5.1%, unchanged year-on-year

Business
04.04

Holm Bank established as Estonian capital-based lender

03.04

Investor Browder files Swedbank criminal report in Estonia

03.04

Peeter Helme appointed daily Postimees editor

03.04

IKEA to open limited store in Tallinn this autumn

02.04

Tallinn Airport enters summer season with market growth and new routes

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
18:32

Non-resident banking risk significantly reduced, says financial authority

17:39

Jüri Ratas to attend Brussels Brexit meeting

17:10

Defence and EU among topics discussed at Latvian president visit

16:32

Kõigi Eesti concert on Sunday makes freedom stand

15:36

Operator to add business campus to Tallinn Airport by 2035

13:59

Swedish Daily: European bank to investigate Swedbank Estonia

13:04

Registered unemployment 5.1%, unchanged year-on-year

12:35

Enterprise Estonia helping companies seek support from European Commission

11:52

Gallery: Latvian president meets with President Kaljulaid at Kadriorg

11:07

Opinion: If ERR goes down, the rest of the free media drowns with it

10:41

Helme: Trump, Salvini aligned rhetoric with politics, EKRE planning same

10:40

Veidemann: No reason for ERR to consider any changes

09:32

Ilves: We cannot turn into yet another failed Eastern European state

08:54

Poll: Support for Reform increased throughout coalition negotiations

08:44

Found suspicious object interferes with Central Tallinn traffic on Tuesday

08:29

Fog, rain, sleet and snow expected for Wednesday

09.04

Environment ministry follows defence ministry in calling for Sõnajalg wind farm halt

09.04

Economy should be a smart one, not based on slave labour, says EKRE leader

09.04

'Opposition' Reform and SDE appoint Riigikogu committee members

09.04

Kelly Sildaru wins fifth world championship gold

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: