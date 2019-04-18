Nordica carries more than 102,000 passengers in first quarter

State-owned Estonian airline Nordica reported on Thursday that they carried more than 102,000 passengers on their Tallinn routes in the first quarter of the year. This is 16% less than in the same period of the previous year.

The result is nevertheless "in line with the company's plans", Nordica wrote in a press release, and the smaller numbers due to unprofitable routes they have closed in the meantime.

"In total, Nordica operated more than 2,000 flights from Tallinn in the first three months of 2019, representing 22% fewer flights than in the same period last year," Nordica wrote.

The press release also stated that more than 98% of all flights were actually carried out as well, an improvement over the first quarter of 2018.

"There was a marked increase in the proportion of flights operating on schedule, with more than 83% of all Nordica flights taking off within 15 minutes of their scheduled departure times," the company wrote.