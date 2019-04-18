ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Nordica carries more than 102,000 passengers in first quarter ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR News
Turboprop plane in Nordica livery.
Turboprop plane in Nordica livery. Source: Anna Zvereva/Creative Commons
Economy

State-owned Estonian airline Nordica reported on Thursday that they carried more than 102,000 passengers on their Tallinn routes in the first quarter of the year. This is 16% less than in the same period of the previous year.

The result is nevertheless "in line with the company's plans", Nordica wrote in a press release, and the smaller numbers due to unprofitable routes they have closed in the meantime.

"In total, Nordica operated more than 2,000 flights from Tallinn in the first three months of 2019, representing 22% fewer flights than in the same period last year," Nordica wrote.

The press release also stated that more than 98% of all flights were actually carried out as well, an improvement over the first quarter of 2018.

"There was a marked increase in the proportion of flights operating on schedule, with more than 83% of all Nordica flights taking off within 15 minutes of their scheduled departure times," the company wrote.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

nordica


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

President on working visit to Russia
2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
17.04

Kremlin: Putin to meet with President Kaljulaid on Thursday

17.04

Investigation launched into no-confidence vote in Narva

17.04

Men accused of attacking MEP at EKRE picket to appear before court

17.04

Some 100 allied tanks, armoured vehicles expected in Estonia by late April

17.04

Poll: Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition ahead of Reform-SDE alternative

16.04

Official: President Kaljulaid tasks Ratas with forming government

16.04

Estonian candidates registered for European Parliament elections

16.04

Ratas attempt at forming government may come as soon as Thursday

Opinion
15:27

President Kaljulaid proposes updating EU-Russia cooperation

15:04

Putin to Kaljulaid: Absence of contacts between neighbours 'not normal'

14:57

Kremlin: Kaljulaid, Putin meeting important

14:42

President Kaljulaid meeting Russian President Putin

13:29

Estonia ranked 11th in 2019 World Press Freedom Index

Business
15.04

Estonian ride-hailing app Bolt to enter Russian market

15.04

Real estate developers: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel would spark major growth

14.04

Cost of labour: 2018 tax wedge decrease in Estonia biggest in OECD

14.04

President visits farm employing Ukrainian labour due to workforce shortage

12.04

PM: Closer China ties needed, ISS cautions on Chinese secret services

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
18:21

Jüri Ratas to Riigikogu: We will prove we stand for everyone's well-being

16:11

Nordica carries more than 102,000 passengers in first quarter

15:27

President Kaljulaid proposes updating EU-Russia cooperation

15:04

Putin to Kaljulaid: Absence of contacts between neighbours 'not normal'

14:57

Kremlin: Kaljulaid, Putin meeting important

14:42

President Kaljulaid meeting Russian President Putin

13:29

Estonia ranked 11th in 2019 World Press Freedom Index

12:53

Gallery: Kaljulaid attends reopening of Estonian Embassy in Moscow

12:21

Police recommend renewing three-year digi-IDs before 30 April

11:42

Bolt launches in St. Petersburg

10:59

Browder files Swedbank money laundering complaint in Latvia

10:04

Gallery: Renovated Estonian Embassy in Moscow to be reopened Thursday

09:01

April party ratings: EKRE loses most support

17.04

Riigikogu backs Centre-EKRE-Isamaa coalition, Ratas to remain PM Updated

17.04

Kremlin: Putin to meet with President Kaljulaid on Thursday

17.04

Bank of Estonia: Money laundering scandals may drive up cost of loans

17.04

Investigation launched into no-confidence vote in Narva

17.04

Jõks: Does the president have the right to judge candidates for minister?

17.04

Men accused of attacking MEP at EKRE picket to appear before court

17.04

Some 100 allied tanks, armoured vehicles expected in Estonia by late April

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: