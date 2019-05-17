Nordica 2018 unconsolidated losses total €2.3 million

According to the company's initial financial results, Estonian state-owned airline Nordica suffered losses of €2.3 million in 2018.

Nordica Director of Marketing and Communications Toomas Uibo told ERR that this €2.3 million loss does not reflect the economic results of its subsidiary Regional Jet.

The flag carrier's unconsoldiated turnover totaled €7.1 million last year, up by €7 million compared to 2017.

Nordica served just under 700,000 passengers on its Tallinn route network last year; the company's consolidated passenger numbers, which reflected the results of both Nordica and Regional Jet, exceeded 2.2 million.

Nordica supervisory board chairman Toomas Tiivel told ERR on Wednesday that the company's export business is performing well, but admitted that operating flights from Tallinn is unprofitable, and thus the company has to strike a balance between its export products and flying from its home country.

