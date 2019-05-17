ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Nordica 2018 unconsolidated losses total €2.3 million ({{commentsTotal}})

Economy
ERR
A Bombardier CRJ900 regional jet in Nordica livery.
A Bombardier CRJ900 regional jet in Nordica livery. Source: Nordica
Economy

According to the company's initial financial results, Estonian state-owned airline Nordica suffered losses of €2.3 million in 2018.

Nordica Director of Marketing and Communications Toomas Uibo told ERR that this €2.3 million loss does not reflect the economic results of its subsidiary Regional Jet.

The flag carrier's unconsoldiated turnover totaled €7.1 million last year, up by €7 million compared to 2017.

Nordica served just under 700,000 passengers on its Tallinn route network last year; the company's consolidated passenger numbers, which reflected the results of both Nordica and Regional Jet, exceeded 2.2 million.

Nordica supervisory board chairman Toomas Tiivel told ERR on Wednesday that the company's export business is performing well, but admitted that operating flights from Tallinn is unprofitable, and thus the company has to strike a balance between its export products and flying from its home country.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

nordicaairlines


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 European Elections
MORE NEWS
16.05

Estonian government 100-day plan includes 58 objectives

16.05

Gallery: Kaljulaid welcomes Georgian president at Kadriorg

16.05

Estonian government endorses North Macedonia NATO accession protocol

16.05

Tallinn to Riga in under two hours, promises Rail Baltica

16.05

RAF jets scrambled twice in two days to intercept Russian aircraft

16.05

Number of calls to domestic violence helpline doubles since January

16.05

Reform initiates Helme no-confidence vote

16.05

Russian foreign ministry, embassy, attack border treaty comments

Opinion
13:59

Opinion Digest: Threats, farce, dangers and solutions

13:35

Finance minister vows to oppose further EU integration

12:57

Nordica 2018 unconsolidated losses total €2.3 million

12:08

Rein Suurkask to replace Kert Kingo as MP

11:06

Reinsalu attends Council of Europe 70th anniversary reception in Helsinki

Business
13.05

Indrek Neivelt: Seven dogmas Estonia needs to abandon

13.05

2018 average gross monthly income €1,234

12.05

African states interested in digital solutions developed by Estonian firms

11.05

Moody's affirms Estonia A1 rating with stable outlook

11.05

April registered unemployment falls to 4.8 percent

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
15:20

Eesti Päevaleht scraps Saturday edition

14:34

Spring Storm a success, says EDF commander

13:59

Opinion Digest: Threats, farce, dangers and solutions

13:35

Finance minister vows to oppose further EU integration

12:57

Nordica 2018 unconsolidated losses total €2.3 million

12:08

Rein Suurkask to replace Kert Kingo as MP

11:06

Reinsalu attends Council of Europe 70th anniversary reception in Helsinki

10:10

Gallery: French unit replaces outgoing Belgians in NATO Battlegroup Estonia

09:12

Nearly 26,000 vote early, online on first day in European election

16.05

Rein Sikk: Give those not chosen for Dance Festival the chance to dance too

16.05

Estonian government 100-day plan includes 58 objectives

16.05

Gallery: Kaljulaid welcomes Georgian president at Kadriorg

16.05

Feature: Beware the underworld merchant-adventurer

16.05

Estonian government endorses North Macedonia NATO accession protocol

16.05

Tallinn to Riga in under two hours, promises Rail Baltica

16.05

RAF jets scrambled twice in two days to intercept Russian aircraft

16.05

Tänak movie heading abroad: Filmmakers to meet with distributors at Cannes

16.05

Number of calls to domestic violence helpline doubles since January

16.05

Reform initiates Helme no-confidence vote

16.05

Gallery: Kert Kingo new IT minister

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: