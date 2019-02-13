All Wednesday flights on Brussels route cancelled due to strike

All flights on the Tallinn-Brussels route scheduled for Wednesday have been cancelled due to a 24-hour air traffic controller strike currently underway in Belgium.

According to information available on the website of Tallinn Airport, all Nordica departures to and from Brussels on Wednesday have been cancelled.

Riga Airport likewise announced that both Airbaltic and Ryanair have cancelled all of their flights to and from Belgium on Wednesday.

A general strike called by three unions seeking higher wages hit Belgium on Wednesday.

Skeyes, Belgium's air traffic control agency, said it was "forced to prohibit" national air traffic between 22:00 CET (23:00 EET) Tuesday and 22:00 (23:00 EET) Wednesday.

No aircraft flying below 8,000m — the area controlled by Skeyes — will be allowed to fly over the country, spokesperson Dominique Dehaene said, adding that government, military and emergency flights would be excepted.

Skeyes was unable to say how many flights or passengers would be affected by the strike.

Belgium's Brussels Airlines cancelled all of its 222 scheduled flights. German airline TUI fly Deutschland, meanwhile, will operate its scheduled Belgian flights out of nearby French and Dutch airports.

