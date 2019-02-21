Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel (Mouvement Réformateur) met with NATO troops from his country serving in Estonia, on Wednesday.

The Belgian troops, which include personnel from the Chausseur Ardennais armoured infantry battalion, are serving as part of the NATO battle group at the Estonian Defence Forces' (EDF) central training area.

Mr Michel was accompanied by Minister of Defence Jüri Luik (Isamaa), who noted Belgian commitment to NATO and the long-term defensive cooperation between the two countries, as well as the importance of NATO's eastern flank in the Baltic States and Poland as presenting a united front.

Belgian military personnel have been in the Baltic States right from the three countries' accession to the alliance in 2004, when the country's airforce first participated in NATO air policing activities, something it has done on two separate occasions in Estonia subsequently.

A Belgian logistics unit also participated in exercise Siil (Hedgehog) in Estonia in May 2017, and minesweeper's from the country's navy have docked in Estonia multiple times.

Charles Michel became Belgian prime minister in 2014. His father is former government minister, European Commissioner and current MEP Louis Michel.