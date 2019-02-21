US Navy Rear Admiral visit highlights commitment to NATO in the Baltics

Rear Adm Stephen C. Evans, commander of the US Navy's Carrier Strike Group 2, has met key leaders in Estonia, reaffirming US commitment to NATO and the importance of strengthening interoperability with its allies and partners at all levels.

"We train together to enhance our relationships and improve overall coordination with our allies and partners during both peace and times of conflict,'' said Rear Adm Evans, according to a US Embassy press release.

''There is simply no substitute for our interoperability among our units operating in Europe. It is the bedrock of our ability to assure our allies, respond to threats, and ensure support to global operations," he continued.

The US has provided more than $100 million in combined security assistance to Estonia, which joined NATO in 2004, over the past few years, and conducts nearly 150 military-to-military engagements per year, with over 60 of those taking place with US personnel based in in Estonia.

Carrier Strike Group 2's flagship is aircraft carrier the USS George H.W. Bush. Tasked with Naval air/surface warfare, its air strike force includes the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet multi-role fighter.