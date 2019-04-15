ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Airbaltic to operate new Airbus aircraft on Tallinn-Berlin route ({{commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Airbaltic is a Latvian carrier.
Airbaltic is a Latvian carrier. Source: Reuters/Scanpix
News

This June, Airbaltic will begin serving its Tallinn-Berlin route with a new Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

"As we continue improving our service in Estonia, we will increase the frequency of flights on the Tallinn-Berline route," Airbaltic Senior Vice President Wolfgang Reuss said in a press release. "This coming summer, for the first time, we will be offering our clients four weekly flights between the two capitals."

Beginning next summer, three Airbaltic aircraft will be based at the company's Tallinn base.

Airbaltic offers direct flights from Tallinn to Amsterdam, Berlin, London, Oslo, Paris, Stockholm, Vienna and Vilnius. It will also launch direct service to Málaga, Brussels and Copenhagen beginning in early June.

The Latvian carrier has also announced Salzburg as its 13th destination from the Estonian capital, with seasonal winter flights to begin on 21 December.

Currently, Airbaltic's fleet includes 15 Airbus A220-300 aircraft, and is expected to expand by another nine this year.

The A220-300 was previously known as the Bombardier CS300, but following the conclusion of a cooperation agreement on the manufacture of the CS series of aircraft entered into by the two companies last June, the name of the aircraft was changed as Airbus became the programme's majority owner.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

flightsairbalticair travel


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 election and coalition talks
MORE NEWS
15.04

Poll: Marina Kaljurand still most popular candidate for European Parliament

14.04

Kelly Sildaru takes 6th Junior World Championships gold

13.04

Reform, Social Democrats reach agreement on coalition principles

13.04

Paet: China summit with Central, Eastern European countries splitting EU

13.04

'Cut by Estdocs' to bring Toronto Estonian film festival to ESTO 2019

13.04

Complaint hearings related to Estonia ferry disaster begin in France

13.04

President not to attend Kõigi Eesti concert on Sunday

12.04

Estonian Institute brings poetical slant to Finnish tourism

Opinion
15.04

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to visit Estonia this summer

15.04

Kaja Kallas not granted authority to form government

15.04

Estonian ride-hailing app Bolt to enter Russian market

15.04

Raimond Kaljulaid supports granting Kallas authority to form government

15.04

Toomas Sildam: New government won't be easy for Ratas either

Business
10.04

Operator to add business campus to Tallinn Airport by 2035

10.04

Swedish Daily: European bank to investigate Swedbank Estonia

10.04

Registered unemployment 5.1%, unchanged year-on-year

10.04

Enterprise Estonia helping companies seek support from European Commission

09.04

Environment ministry follows defence ministry in calling for Sõnajalg wind farm halt

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

DAY IN THE LIFE
Latest news
15.04

Producers: Oil refinery would help meet stricter sulfur requirements

15.04

Airbaltic to operate new Airbus aircraft on Tallinn-Berlin route

15.04

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to visit Estonia this summer

15.04

Kaja Kallas not granted authority to form government

15.04

Estonian ride-hailing app Bolt to enter Russian market

15.04

Raimond Kaljulaid supports granting Kallas authority to form government

15.04

Toomas Sildam: New government won't be easy for Ratas either

15.04

Estonia not supporting EU copyright directive in Monday EU council vote

15.04

'Sõnajalaõis' voted most Estonian word

15.04

Record number of roe deer, red deer shot in 2018

15.04

Real estate developers: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel would spark major growth

15.04

Poll: Marina Kaljurand still most popular candidate for European Parliament

15.04

Riigikogu to vote on Reform-SDE coalition proposal on Monday

15.04

The XIV Riigikogu: Why those seated were not always those elected

14.04

Cost of labour: 2018 tax wedge decrease in Estonia biggest in OECD

14.04

President visits farm employing Ukrainian labour due to workforce shortage

14.04

Kelly Sildaru takes 6th Junior World Championships gold

13.04

Reform, Social Democrats reach agreement on coalition principles

13.04

Paet: China summit with Central, Eastern European countries splitting EU

13.04

'Cut by Estdocs' to bring Toronto Estonian film festival to ESTO 2019

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: