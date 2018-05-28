AirBaltic to purchase up to 60 new Bombardier jets

Latvian flag carrier airline airBaltic announced on Monday that it intends to purchase up to 60 new Bombardier CS300 airplanes in a large-scale expansion of its current fleet.

The Latvian airline's current fleet consists of 31 planes, including eight Bombardier CS300s, five Boeing 373-500s, six Boeing 737-300s and 12 Bombardier Q400 NextGens.

Speaking at a press conference about the airline's expansion, airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss said that in the future, airBaltic will only operate aircraft from one manufacturer.

AirBaltic will initially sign a contract with Bombardier for the purchase of 30 planes, with an option for another 30. The company hopes to have a total of 80 Bombardier CS300 planes by 2024.

According to Bombardier, the total price tag for the 30 planes is $2.9 billion (€2.36 billion), while the potential cost of the full order is $5.9 billion (€4.8 billion).

The Bombardier CS300, which flew for the first time in February 2015, seats 130-160. AirBaltic was the first airline to begin flying the plane commercially, with the plane's first commercial flight taking place on 14 December, 2016.

-

AirBaltic is legally incorporated as AS Air Baltic Corporation.