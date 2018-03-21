AirBaltic to launch direct flights to London next week

Latvian airline airBaltic is launching direct flights from Tallinn to London's Gatwick Airport next Tuesday.

AirBaltic will operate flights from Tallinn to nine destinations this year. Currently the Latvian airline operates direct flights from Tallinn to Riga, Vilnius, Berlin, Vienna, Paris, and Amsterdam, and as of next week will fly to London as well.

The airline will begin offering direct flights to Oslo and Stockholm in October.

Direct flights to London Gatwick Airport will depart on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

In 2017, airBaltic carried more than 362,000 passengers on flights operated through Tallinn, up 20 percent compared to 2016 figures.