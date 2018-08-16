news

Air Baltic to add new flights from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels, Copenhagen ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
An AirBaltic jet at Tallinn Airport.
An AirBaltic jet at Tallinn Airport. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
Business

Latvian state-owned carrier Air Baltic will operate direct flights from Tallinn to the three new destinations starting June next year. The airline already operates direct flights from Tallinn to London, and will add connections to Stockholm and Oslo in October this year.

This brings the total number of destinations Air Baltic will be flying to in 2019 to 12, the airline's CEO, Martin Gauss said in a press release on Thursday.

Ticket prices on the Tallinn-Malaga route will start at €79, on the Brussels route at €39, and on the Copenhagen route at €29.

At present, Air Baltic operates direct flights from Tallinn to Riga, London, Berlin, Vienna, Vilnius, Amsterdam and Paris. The rest of the destinations of Air Baltic can be reached by passengers travelling from Estonia by passing through Riga.

Air Baltic saw its sales grow by 22% year over year to €347.7 million in 2017. Its profit tripled to €4.6 million. The company flies to over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Dario Cavegn

Source: BNS

tallinn airportair baltic


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
09:40

Match report and gallery as Atlético beat Real 4-2 in thrilling final

08:53

Weather to warm up, more rain expected at weekend

15.08

UEFA officials win 6-2 over Tallinn City Government in friendly

15.08

Agriculture and commerce chamber to study extent of drought damage

15.08

Interior Ministry's IT development centre needs additional €105 million

15.08

MPs, MEPs appeal to European Commission to call for release of Oleg Sentsov

15.08

Ministry: US increasing deterrence in Europe

15.08

Korb: Centre Party prepared to rebuild Narva chapter from ground up

FEATURE
BUSINESS
12:52

A. Le Coq sales volume drops 20% in first half of 2018

15.08

Agriculture and commerce chamber to study extent of drought damage

15.08

Liquidators: Versobank deposits will be paid out in full

15.08

Danske Bank closing three branch offices, to reduce number of employees

15.08

Port of Tallinn six-month loss totals €2.3 million due to dividends

15.08

Increasing damages driving up car insurance premiums

14.08

Estonia among EU states with smallest share of temporary workers

14.08

Summer drought won't leave meat industry untouched, says plant director

Opinion
12.08

President: Estonia can raise issue of cyber security on UN Security Council

08.08

Ilves: Russo-Georgian War exposed Western misconceptions about Russia

16.07

Opinion: Dear Mr. Trump–don't appease Putin at Eastern Europe's expense

12.07

Erik Gamzejev: Discovering Ida-Viru County

09.07

Opinion: The continued relevance of the EU's Eastern Partnership

Culture
2019 Elections
Galleries
LATEST NEWS
16:54

Narva councilmen leave Centre Party over corruption suspicions

16:08

Free public transport boosts Ida-Viru County passenger numbers by 92%

15:36

Air Baltic to add new flights from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels, Copenhagen

14:28

Prime minister proposes convening parliament for extraordinary sitting

13:59

Two Tallink ferry terminal hotels to be refurbished, extended

12:52

A. Le Coq sales volume drops 20% in first half of 2018

12:04

Yana Toom not able to move things along in Narva corruption case

11:25

Mustvee's Estonian-, Russian-language schools to be gradually merged

10:21

Gallery: Prime minister visits tiny island of Kihnu

09:40

Match report and gallery as Atlético beat Real 4-2 in thrilling final

08:53

Weather to warm up, more rain expected at weekend

15.08

UEFA officials win 6-2 over Tallinn City Government in friendly

15.08

Agriculture and commerce chamber to study extent of drought damage

15.08

Interior Ministry's IT development centre needs additional €105 million

15.08

Liquidators: Versobank deposits will be paid out in full

15.08

#MinuPidu: Submit your photos of 20 August celebrations

15.08

MPs, MEPs appeal to European Commission to call for release of Oleg Sentsov

15.08

Ministry: US increasing deterrence in Europe

15.08

Danske Bank closing three branch offices, to reduce number of employees

15.08

Korb: Centre Party prepared to rebuild Narva chapter from ground up

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: