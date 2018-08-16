Air Baltic to add new flights from Tallinn to Malaga, Brussels, Copenhagen

Latvian state-owned carrier Air Baltic will operate direct flights from Tallinn to the three new destinations starting June next year. The airline already operates direct flights from Tallinn to London, and will add connections to Stockholm and Oslo in October this year.

This brings the total number of destinations Air Baltic will be flying to in 2019 to 12, the airline's CEO, Martin Gauss said in a press release on Thursday.

Ticket prices on the Tallinn-Malaga route will start at €79, on the Brussels route at €39, and on the Copenhagen route at €29.

At present, Air Baltic operates direct flights from Tallinn to Riga, London, Berlin, Vienna, Vilnius, Amsterdam and Paris. The rest of the destinations of Air Baltic can be reached by passengers travelling from Estonia by passing through Riga.

Air Baltic saw its sales grow by 22% year over year to €347.7 million in 2017. Its profit tripled to €4.6 million. The company flies to over 70 destinations from Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.

