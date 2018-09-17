Tallinn Airport August passenger numbers up 11.5% on year

A total of 305,500 passengers passed through Tallinn Airport in August 2018, marking an increase of 11.5% on year.

Of these passengers, 302,900 were passengers of international flights and 2,600 of domestic flights. Passengers of regular flights numbered 267,400 and non-regular flights 38,100, the state-owned airport company said on Monday.

Tallinn Airport serves air connections to the major Western Estonian islands of Saaremaa and Hiiuma.

The number of operated flights increased 1.4% on year to 4,600 3,800 of which were commercial flights.

A record 2.6 million passengers passed through Tallinn Airport in 2017, 19% more than in 2016.