Tallinn Airport sees record number of passengers in July

Tallinn Airport served over 311,000 passengers in July, 14% more than during the same month last year and setting a new record for number of passengers served by the airport in one month.

The average load factor for flights served by Tallinn Airport was 77%, according to an airport press release.

The number of passengers increased across all larger carriers, with the largest gains in passenger numbers recorded on Kiev, London, Oslo, Copenhagen and Vilnius routes due to an increase in competition.

Additional carriers have been added to the airport's Kiev, Copenhagen and London routes, and Norwegian has increased the frequency of flights on the Oslo route.

In all, Tallinn Airport served regular routes to 41 destinations, the most popular of which were Frankfurt and Riga.

Of charter destinations, the most popular flights were to Turkish and Bulgarian holiday areas, as is typical for the summer season.

The airport expects to see another record-breaking month in August, as the travel high season is further supplemented by the UEFA Super Cup being held in Tallinn.