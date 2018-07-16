Nordica second quarter passenger numbers up 36% on year

The passenger numbers of the Estonian state-owned airline Nordica continued to grow in the second quarter of 2018, up 36% on year.

The summer season was off to a good start, according to a company press release, with two new seasonal routes and one new permanent route launched.

Nordica flew more than 190,000 passengers from April to June, and more than 315,000 in total in the first half of the year. The airline's market share at Tallinn Airport for the first six months of 2018 was more than 26% on average, making it the biggest carrier on the local market.

June saw 99% of all scheduled Nordica flights operated. Average punctuality for the entire second quarter was more than 78%, and 96.5% of all scheduled flights were operated.

"The load factors on our summer flights are really good," said Toomas Uibo, director of marketing and communication at the airline. "Our new seasonal flights to Macedonia and Romania have proven really popular. Passengers have taken to the Copenhagen route we launched in April as well."

Nordica operates 18 aircraft, and exports its flight services to Sweden, Denmark, Poland and the Netherlands. The airline employs almost 450 aviation specialists in Estonia and abroad.