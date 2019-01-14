As announced already in 2018, flag carrier Nordica closed down its Oslo, Amsterdam and St Petersburg routes on Monday. The reduced flight plan leaves the airline with eight direct routes this winter.

The destinations still available for direct flights from Tallinn are Stockholm, Vilnius, Copenhagen, Brussels, Kiev, Warsaw, Vienna and Munich, the airline said.

Different from previous years, the company will also drop some of its summer routes, namely those with direct flights to Berlin, Hamburg, Rijeka and Gothenburg. This means that instead of last summer's 21 direct routes, Nordica will only have 13 in 2019.

The routes are closed down because keeping them open wouldn't make sense commercially, the airline announced already in November last year. Very similar to its bankrupt predecessor Estonian Air, Nordica's business strategy has been to go for various lease contracts with other airlines.

Aborted flight Monday morning due to technical fault

Meanwhile a Nordica flight was halted moments from takeoff at Tallinn airport on Monday morning, due to a technical fault.

The exact nature of the technical failure on the plane, due to fly to Warsaw, is not yet know, head of communications at Tallinn Airport Margot Holts told daily Postimees, but the aircraft was approaching the end of the runway when its pilot had to abort and applied the brakes.

Rescue vehicles attended the scene as per standard procedure, and passengers, who will be put on the next Warsaw flight, it is reported, were conveyed to the terminal building.

Toomas Uibo, head of communications at Nordica, added that the aircraft's problem was detected on the taxiway and not earlier.

Tallinn saw some quite heavy overnight snowfall, which has continued through the morning.

