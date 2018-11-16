news

Nordica to shut down 8 routes from Tallinn next summer ({{commentsTotal}})

Turboprop plane in Nordica livery.
Turboprop plane in Nordica livery. Source: Anna Zvereva/Creative Commons
Following on the heels of an announcement last week that it was shutting down three regular routes from Tallinn, Estonian national airline Nordic Aviation Group AS, operating under the Nordica brand, announced that it will be cutting eight routes from the Estonian capital next summer, daily Postimees reports.

While Nordica flew to 21 destinations this summer, beginning next summer, the flag-carrier airline will operate just 13 direct routes, eliminating its direct seasonal routes to Berlin, Hamburg, Rijeka and Gothenburg.

Hannes Saarpuu, who was appointed CEO of the company in July, justified another air service cut by Nordica by saying that summer routes are in any case temporary "hole fillers" serviced with aircraft left over from the airline's primary routes. He added that summer routes also do not bring in much money, and thus cutting back on them is the logical continuation of things.

Beginning next January, Nordica will no longer fly St. Petersburg, Oslo or Amsterdam, the last two of which had been among Nordica's regular routes since the launch of the airline in 2015. Departures will also be significantly scaled back on the airline's Stockholm and Munich routes.

Beginning 14 January, Nordica will service eight direct routes during the winter period, flying from Tallinn to Stockholm, Vilnius, Copenhagen, Brussels, Kiev, Warsaw, Vienna and Munich.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

