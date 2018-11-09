Nordica to close Amsterdam, St. Petersburg, Oslo routes in January

Flag carrier Nordica is closing three of its routes: the airline's flights to Amsterdam, St. Petersburg and Oslo are no longer profitable. The company is also laying off nine of its staff in Tallinn.

According to CEO Hannes Saarpuu, low demand as well as a lot of competition on the Amsterdam, St. Petersburg and Oslo lines made it necessary to cease operations on those routes.

"We're concentrating our resources on profitable projects that strengthen our results," Saarpuu said. "Like every other business, above all we need to be profitable, and the coming destination changes serve this purpose."

He added that Nordica's ability to be flexible and react to changes in the market in this fashion is an important element in the airline's long-term success.

Starting 14 January 2019, Nordica will operate its remaining eight direct routes in the winter season. Destinations are Stockholm, Vilnius, Copenhagen, Brussels, Kiev, Warsaw, Vienna and Munich.

Travellers affected by the changes and those who already have tickets for the three dropped destinations in January are offered alternative solutions. According to Saarpuu, nobody needs to worry about their tickets. More information is available on Nordica's website.

Nine to be laid off at Tallinn office

While the reassignment of Nordica's planes to profitable routes doesn't mean any lay-offs among crews and connected business areas, the company is reducing its office staff in Tallinn by nine.

Nordica operates 19 aircraft, some 10 of which operate out of Tallinn. A fleet reduction isn't planned, but the company is looking into extending its capacities in connection with its leasing business. Regional Jet, a subsidiary run together with Scandinavian carrier SAS, recently continued its growth, and the demand for flight and cabin crews is still high.