news

Nordica to close Amsterdam, St. Petersburg, Oslo routes in January ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
ERR
A Bombardier CRJ900 regional jet in Nordica livery.
A Bombardier CRJ900 regional jet in Nordica livery. Source: Nordica
Business

Flag carrier Nordica is closing three of its routes: the airline's flights to Amsterdam, St. Petersburg and Oslo are no longer profitable. The company is also laying off nine of its staff in Tallinn.

According to CEO Hannes Saarpuu, low demand as well as a lot of competition on the Amsterdam, St. Petersburg and Oslo lines made it necessary to cease operations on those routes.

"We're concentrating our resources on profitable projects that strengthen our results," Saarpuu said. "Like every other business, above all we need to be profitable, and the coming destination changes serve this purpose."

He added that Nordica's ability to be flexible and react to changes in the market in this fashion is an important element in the airline's long-term success.

Starting 14 January 2019, Nordica will operate its remaining eight direct routes in the winter season. Destinations are Stockholm, Vilnius, Copenhagen, Brussels, Kiev, Warsaw, Vienna and Munich.

Travellers affected by the changes and those who already have tickets for the three dropped destinations in January are offered alternative solutions. According to Saarpuu, nobody needs to worry about their tickets. More information is available on Nordica's website.

Nine to be laid off at Tallinn office

While the reassignment of Nordica's planes to profitable routes doesn't mean any lay-offs among crews and connected business areas, the company is reducing its office staff in Tallinn by nine.

Nordica operates 19 aircraft, some 10 of which operate out of Tallinn. A fleet reduction isn't planned, but the company is looking into extending its capacities in connection with its leasing business. Regional Jet, a subsidiary run together with Scandinavian carrier SAS, recently continued its growth, and the demand for flight and cabin crews is still high.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

nordica


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia 100
MORE NEWS
08.11

Membership of hopeful Biodiversity Party approaching 400

08.11

Estonia to open embassy in Abu Dhabi next year

08.11

Gallery: This year's Christmas tree reaches Tallinn's Town Hall Square

08.11

Former EDF commander suggests introduction of military court

08.11

Book: Palme murder may have had connections to Swedish Estonian diaspora

08.11

Otepää to host Biathlon World Cup stage in 2022

08.11

Police may fine pedestrians not carrying reflector up to €40

08.11

Introduction of new ID cards may cause problems with e-services

Opinion
04.11

Adam Rang: Dual citizens already part of Estonian story

30.10

Opinion digest: The Rutto case and 'dual citizenship'

26.10

Abdul Turay: My son is Estonian, I would like to be too

25.10

Luukas Kristjan Ilves on dual citizenship: Who is more Estonian?

23.10

Opinion digest: Who profits from Khashoggi's murder?

FEATURE
BUSINESS
09:36

Nordica to close Amsterdam, St. Petersburg, Oslo routes in January

08:56

Billion-euro pulp mill project shelved as government cancels spatial plan

08.11

Estonian government decides to terminate pulp mill spatial plan

08.11

Swedbank leaves 2018 economic growth forecast unchanged at 3.5%

08.11

Swedbank expecting inflation to slow in 2019

07.11

Competition Authority approves Eesti Energia acquisition of Nelja Energia

07.11

October consumer price index up 4.4% year on year

07.11

New bill aims to bring 300 cargo ships under Estonian flag

Culture
2019 Elections
Prime Minister Jüri Ratas speaking at Thursday's press conference.

Billion-euro pulp mill project shelved as government cancels spatial plan

Investment company Est-For Invest, set up by several players in Estonia's forestry industry to build a new large pulp mill that would have represented the biggest-ever single investment in Estonia's history, said on Thursday that following the decision of the government to terminate its designated spatial plan for the mill, they will "wait for an improvement in the investment climate."

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
14:38

Taimar Peterkop picked as new Secretary of State

13:21

Riigikogu committee chair demands answers regarding UN migration pact

12:03

Minister: Rail Baltica coming, project has top-level EU support

11:30

European Commission chides Estonia over money laundering directive

10:49

Gallery: New T1 shopping centre opens in Tallinn

10:11

Exports and imports up as trade increases in September

09:49

Tartu to celebrate Latvian centennial with eight days of events

09:36

Nordica to close Amsterdam, St. Petersburg, Oslo routes in January

08:56

Billion-euro pulp mill project shelved as government cancels spatial plan

08.11

Smart-ID signatures now legally equivalent to handwritten signature

08.11

Estonia condemns elections announced for Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk regions

08.11

Membership of hopeful Biodiversity Party approaching 400

08.11

Estonia to open embassy in Abu Dhabi next year

08.11

Gallery: This year's Christmas tree reaches Tallinn's Town Hall Square

08.11

Estonian government decides to terminate pulp mill spatial plan

08.11

Swedbank leaves 2018 economic growth forecast unchanged at 3.5%

08.11

216 songs submitted for Eesti Laul 2019 contest

08.11

Former EDF commander suggests introduction of military court

08.11

Book: Palme murder may have had connections to Swedish Estonian diaspora

08.11

Otepää to host Biathlon World Cup stage in 2022

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: