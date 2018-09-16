Nordica subsidiary Regional Jet starts operating Swedish domestic routes

Regional Jet OÜ, a subsidiary of Nordic Aviation Group AS, the Estonian state-owned airline company operating under the Nordica brand, began operating flights between the Swedish cities of Stockholm, Gällivare and Arvidsjaur on Saturday.

Nordica, which won the tender for servicing the state-subsidised air links, will serve the connections using its 88-90-seat Bombardier CRJ900 jet. The procurement contract runs through October 2019.

Flight connections were interrupted on the route at the end of May 2018 due to the bankruptcy of local aviation company Nextjet. The Swedish Transport Agency announced a procurement to be handled by urgent procedure, which was won by the Estonian company.

Toomas Uibo, director for marketing and communications at Nordica, said that the Estonian company has previous experience servicing this route.

"We provided a subcontracting service for Nextjet on the same route in 2016 already and therefore we have a good overview of the cost base of the service to be provided," Uibo said in a press release in mid-August. "I daresay this is a very positive event for the Estonian aviation company and we are very satisfied with the agreement we achieved."

Nordica operates a fleet of 19 aircraft, making it the largest Estonian aviation company. Nordica exports aviation services to Sweden, Denmark, Poland and the Netherlands and employs more than 450 aviation specialists both in Estonia and abroad.