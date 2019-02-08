news

Nordica 2018 passenger numbers up 22%

BNS
A Bombardier CRJ900 regional jet in Nordica livery.
A Bombardier CRJ900 regional jet in Nordica livery. Source: Nordica
The number of passengers carried by Nordic Aviation Group AS, Estonia's national airline operating under the Nordica brand, increased 22% on year to 760,000 in 2018.

Nordica route network manager Märt Sibrik told BNS that 680,000 passengers, representing the lion's share thereof, flew on the Tallinn route network, while the remaining passengers were served on domestic routes in Scandinavia and the Netherlands.

Nordica was also the airline to serve the largest share of passengers at Tallinn Airport in 2018, accounting for nearly 23% of passengers to pass through the airport.

Last year, Nordica's most popular routes included Stockholm, Brussels, Munich and Warsaw, with other popular routes including the summer destinations of Odessa, Split and Nice as well as Constanța, Romania and Ohrid, Macedonia.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

