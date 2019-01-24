news

Hoping to grow, Tallinn Airport plans passenger terminal expansion

Tallinn Airport.
Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Tallinn Airport, which served a record-breaking over three million passengers in 2018, is forecasting an at least 5% increase in passengers this year.

Over the past ten years, the number of passengers served by Tallinn Airport has doubled compared to ten years ago; in the same amount of time, the number of destinations served by flights from Estonia has grown 40%.

"We can see that Tallinn Airport is capable of growing significantly larger, meaning we are capable of serving up to five million passengers and even more airlines," said Tallinn Airport CEO Piret Mürk-Dubout. "It is in the name of achieving these goals that our whole team works every day."

Beginning this year, the airport will begin planning the expansion of its passenger terminal in order to increase its capacity to serve 5-6 million passengers per year.

Airport commercial manager Eero Pärgmäe noted that in a situation where Estonian flag carrier Nordica has cut its number of routes, it is precisely the airport whose role in connecting Estonia to Europe, Asia and the rest of the world has increased significantly.

"We have already achieved the number of connections not declining, but rather increasing," Mr Pärgmäe said. "We are also working on introducing new holiday and business destinations, first and foremost in Germany, the Middle East and Asia. We want to introduce a direct connection to Dubai or Doha by 2020."

A total of 16 airlines operate flights out of Tallinn Airport, the newest addition of which is Wizzair, which began offering regular flights to Kiev and London last year.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

