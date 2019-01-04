Ryanair to launch flights from Tallinn to Berlin Schönefeld

This April, Irish low-cost airline Ryanair is launching direct flights from Tallinn to Berlin Schönefeld Airport.

Ryanair will fly between the Estonian and German capitals three times per week during the summer season, the airline announced.

According to Tallinn Airport CCO Eero Pärgmäe, Germany is an important market for business and holiday travellers alike, and the airport company welcomes the additional flights to Berlin.

The most recent route from Tallinn launched by Ryanair was to Edinburgh, which entered service together with the airline's winter flight schedule. During the winter season, Ryanair also flies from Tallinn to Paphos, Malta, Milan, Düsseldorf and London Stansted.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!