news

Ryanair's O'Leary: Tallinn potential candidate for new local hub ({{commentsTotal}})

Business
Business

Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary was in Tallinn earlier this week. Ryanair brought 200,000 passengers to Tallinn in 2017 and is aiming at 300,000 for the ongoing year. In the longer perspective, Tallinn Airport may be a candidate for a new local hub for Ryanair, O'Leary said.

Estonia is an important market, O'Leary told ERR's "Aktuaalne kaamera" newscast. In 2017, the airline had brought 200,000 passengers to Tallinn, and this year they are hoping to push numbers to 300,000 overall. To get there, Ryanair is adding trips to Edinburgh, Belfast, and Larnaca.

O'Leary added that Ryanair is already planning to go beyond those new lines, and that the company is currently working with Tallinn Airport, among other things also looking into the option of making Tallinn a local hub.

Ryanair believes that Tallinn is on the verge of greater growth, which makes it an attractive location for a local hub. Also, the company's relationship with the local authorities is very good, O'Leary pointed out. At the same time, several airports are currently competing for Ryanair's increased presence.

Two of the new lines are going to be added in summer this year, the third in the next winter.

As Tallinn is less than three hours away of most of Europe's important cities, O'Leary sees very promising potential in the development of new routes, and in bringing more tourists here.

Meanwhile in terms of other destinations within Estonia, Ryanair will continue to concentrate on Tallinn, O'Leary added.

Asked about the potential effect of Brexit on Ryanair's operations, O'Leary said that it is currently hard to predict what the real impact will be, but added that in his personal opinion, leaving the EU is a bad idea, and that he would like to see the process turned around. Knowing what they know today, most Brits would vote differently in a new referendum, O'Leary believes.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

flightstallinn airportryanairmichael o'leary


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Estonia at 100
MORE NEWS
16.05

Cable fire interrupts train service to Tartu

16.05

Kaja Kallas to partake in fireside chat at British Ambassador's residence

16.05

MEP Toom opens new petition on stateless residents in European Parliament

16.05

New think tank serving interests of its members, says EKRE leader

16.05

ATM blown up in small Järva County town

16.05

Gutting state won't help Estonia's development, says former OECD ambassador

16.05

Directors invite Estonia's big hospitals to form joint university hospital

15.05

Mass layoffs of state officials would cause problems, says Kallas

BUSINESS
15.05

Work group: Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel contingent on including private funding

15.05

First quarter activity on Estonian labor market remains on rise

14.05

Swedbank: Estonia's gender pay gap caused by long parental leave

14.05

Estonian border sales make up 13 percent of Latvia's alcohol tax receipts

14.05

Asian tourists to compensate for dwindling ferry passenger numbers

14.05

Maasikas: Planned EU agriculture, cohesion cuts too big

14.05

Estonia's 2017 gender pay gap remains at same level on year

13.05

Anvelt: Employers should continue contributing to immigration work group

Opinion
09.05

Loone: Eesti 200 movement no different from Res Publica, Reform, Free Party

08.05

IRL forerunner party founder skeptical of new political group

02.05

Introduce juries at least in criminal trials, says lawyer

30.04

Designated public administration minister's candidacy just an adventure?

19.04

Digest: No point budgeting a surplus as inflation eating away at reserves

Culture
FEATURE
2019 Riigikogu Election
Support for the opposition Reform Party remains on the rise.

May party ratings: Support for Reform remains on rise

Support for the opposition Reform Party increased from 30 to 32 percent, with senior coalition member Centre Party trailing by over 10 points at 21 percent, according to the results of fresh party ratings commissioned by BNS and Postimees and conducted by Kantar Emor.

Galleries
LATEST NEWS
13:18

Body found in vehicle driven off cliff near Paldiski

12:33

Ryanair's O'Leary: Tallinn potential candidate for new local hub

12:27

Estonian TV discussion show takes aim at schools obesity problem

11:47

Ratas attending EU-Western Balkans summit in Sofia

11:10

May party ratings: Support for Reform remains on rise

10:31

Estonia ranked best in Baltics for LGBT+ rights

09:44

Tallinn-Tartu rail service remains affected by Wednesday fire

08:40

Baltic foreign ministers meet with US National Security Advisor Bolton

16.05

Cable fire interrupts train service to Tartu

16.05

Palo: Training Estonian workers priority in ICT sector

16.05

Kaja Kallas to partake in fireside chat at British Ambassador's residence

16.05

MEP Toom opens new petition on stateless residents in European Parliament

16.05

Illegal Lake Pskov boat crossing, five handed over to Russian authorities

16.05

Culture.ee's Night of Museums recommendations

16.05

New think tank serving interests of its members, says EKRE leader

16.05

SEB leaves Estonia's 2018 economic growth forecast unchanged at 3.5 percent

16.05

ATM blown up in small Järva County town

16.05

Gutting state won't help Estonia's development, says former OECD ambassador

16.05

Former OECD ambassador: Estonia's public sector not unreasonably expensive

16.05

Directors invite Estonia's big hospitals to form joint university hospital

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: