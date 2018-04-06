Tallinn Airport first quarter passenger numbers up 13.8 percent

The number of passengers to pass through Tallinn Airport in the first quarter of 2018 increased 13.8 percent on year to 556,000.

The number of passengers in March increased 14 percent to 210,000, the airport announced on Friday.

Tallinn Airport CCO Eero Pärgmäe said that the number of passengers has increased at a stable rate across nearly all destinations throughout the first quarter.

"This indicates that this is broad-based and sustainable development, not a special-based jump in the number of passengers," Pärgmäe said.

Nordica, airBaltic and SmartLynx have contributed the most to the number of passengers. The number of charter passengers also continues to increase at a considerable rate, and incerased 27 percent compared to the year before. As is typical of the winter season, the most popular charter flight destinations were Egypt and the Canary Islands.

Since the end of March, Tallinn Airport has been operating on its summer flight schedule, which will bring with it significant flight traffic growth. Ryanair launched new year-round routes to Malta and Cyprus and restored seasonal routes to Girona, Bremen and Dublin. AirBaltic also launched a new direct connection to London Gatwick Airport.

As of the end of March, passengers traveling from Tallinn can fly directly to a total of 30 destinations.

A record-setting 2.6 million passengers passed through Tallinn Airport in 2017, marking an increase of 19 percent on year.