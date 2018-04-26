Nordica launches flights to Kiev's Zhuliany Airport

Estonian flag-carrier airline Nordica is launching a new direct route to Kiev on Thursday, flying to Zhuliany Airport, the Ukrainian capital's second-largest international airport, for the first time.

In addition to daily service to Kiev's Boryspil International Airport, flights from Tallinn to Zhuliany, which is located ten kilometers from the city center, will take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and flights from Zhuliany to Tallinn on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, according to a company press release.

According to Toomas Uibo, director of marketing and communication at Nordica, Ukraine is an important market for the Estonian airline. The EU is Ukraine's biggest trade partner, and there is every indication that movement between Estonia and Ukraine will increase even further in the near future thanks to newly implemented visa-free travel for Ukrainians to the EU as well as increasing business contracts between the two countries.

"In addition to passengers traveling between the two capitals, we're also expecting to see an increase in the number of transit passengers," Uibo explained. "In launching this route, we're looking to create quick additional connections for Ukrainians via Tallinn to Scandinavia, Central Europe and Russia."

During the upcoming summer season, travelers will be able to fly from Tallinn to a total of 41 different destinations, 21 of which are operated by Nordica.