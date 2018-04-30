Nordica introduces flights between Tallinn, Copenhagen

Nordica started operating its new flight connections to Copenhagen on Monday. It will fly to Copenhagen's Kastrup Airport up to 11 times a week.

"Our job as an airline is to provide quick, convenient, direct connections for Estonian air passengers to key destinations," Toomas Uibo, Nordica's director for marketing and communication, said. "Adding the Copenhagen route gives passengers the chance to choose the best flight times for them and creates greater competition, which will bring down ticket prices," he added.

Kastrup Airport, Scandinavia's biggest air traffic hub, is conveniently located for both transit passengers as well as those going on a city break. Keeping this in mind, Nordica is trying to offer suitable flight times so that people could leave Tallinn in the morning and arrive at their destination early, and return home the same evening.

Nordica is planning up to 11 flights to Copenhagen a week. Its morning flight will leave Tallinn at 7:00 a.m. on weekdays, the evening flight at 6:30 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday. On Sunday evenings the flight to Copenhagen will depart at 5:30 p.m.

Flights from Copenhagen Kastrup to Tallinn will depart at 8:10 a.m. from Monday to Friday and at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, with the Sunday evening flight departing Copenhagen at 6:40 p.m.

The Copenhagen route raises the number of direct connections from Tallinn Airport to 41 for the summer season. Nordica will be operating 21 of those routes. It will also add flights to the Macedonian seaside resort of Ohrid starting June 1, and flights to the Black Sea resort of Constanta in Romania a couple of weeks later.